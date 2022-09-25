'All aboard': Railroad Days returned to Council Bluffs on Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Families from across the metro headed to Council Bluffs for an exciting look at all things rail and track!

This year's Railroad Days returned to the place where the Union Pacific railroad began.

Five train-themed locations were available to explore via trolley, each stop offering something cool to check out.

“It's been cool seeing the trains and a little bit of Council Bluffs and driving around and exploring,” said Abby O’Halloran.

“We thought let's refocus this onto the history of Union Pacific as mile zero in Council Bluffs,” said Patricia LaBounty, curator of the Union Pacific Museum.

Railroad Days also educated guests on the history of the Union Pacific Railroad. David Seidel, a volunteer with the Union Pacific Museum said he's always willing to share his knowledge of the railroad's passenger trains.

“Children don't understand the luxury setting that a passenger train had and it's always fun to show them,” he said.

Families love it because it gets them out of the house and back together, while event staff loves the chance to make this important part of the town's history shine.

“I think the exposure to trains it's great,” Jeannie Hughes said. “Even more so I think the idea of getting out into the community in a way that is family-friendly is super important.”

“It's such an exciting feeling because this is how we care about history, and this is how we know where we're going,” LaBounty said.

