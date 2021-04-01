All Iowans over 16 eligible for vaccine starting next week

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) — Spring is the season that gives way to new life and some people compare spring's arrival to the arrival of a much-anticipated vaccine. Starting next week all adults (16 and older) in Iowa will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know I've got family coming in town in a couple of months, if I'm not able to get the vaccine, I know I won't be able to see them," Alex Stearns said.

Still, Iowa Pharmacy Association CEO Kate Gainer said the pharmacy supply will still vary week-to-week. The fluctuation in supply will likely continue through the month of April.

"The pharmacy supply will vary depending on if they receive vaccines through the state allocation in partnership with local public health departments and pharmacies are also receiving supply directly through a federal allocation called the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership," Gainer said.

Gainer believes it will be difficult to find appointments right away.

"I anticipate that through the end of April or maybe early into May, that will level off and the availability of appointments will open up with more ease and availability," Gainer said.

Gainer wants the public to remember a few key items if you want to sign up for a vaccine.

"Oftentimes pharmacies don't know how many vaccines they'll have until Friday of the prior week, so that's why it's hard to come by appointments. Literally, the providers don't know if they'll have 100 or 1000 vaccines and how many appointments to open up," Gainer said.

As supply ramps up and levels out Gainer expects more appointments will open up within a month or so.

"It's still really helpful if the public provides some patience and understanding to pharmacists and other providers who are doing the best they can to get these shots in arms as quickly as possible," Gainer said.

For many people, the vaccine provides great meaning: a season of hope has arrived.

"I think just feels like we've been in this holding pattern, and it's kind of like, the light at the tunnel, ok, let's get these shots in the arms, here we go," Susie Resnch said.

For more resources on vaccines and appointments, here are some resources: vaccinefinder.org, vaccinate.iowa.gov and 211iowa.org.

