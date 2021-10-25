All lanes on I-80 at 84th to reopen early

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This will probably result in a sigh of relief for many drivers in Omaha. According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and weather permitting, “all I-80 lanes at 84th Street and the Big Papio Creek will be open, 24 days ahead of schedule” on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The department did say additional nighttime lane closures will occur in spring to complete bridge deck resurfacing and the anticipated completion date is late spring 2022.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.