All of Us mobile research program visits Omaha in effort to improve medical research diversity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A mobile exhibit, which organizers hope will change healthcare through diversity, was in South Omaha Saturday.

The All of Us mobile exhibit is a nationwide research program that aims to create a more diverse health database. The goal is to gather information such as gender and ethnicity from those who sign up, which will provide for more personalized care geared toward people of many ethnic backgrounds.

"All of these factors are going to be important to be able to have a more precise medicine, “ said Rueben Campino, a project manager with the All of Us research program. “As we all know, the medicine that affects you might not be able to affect me, right?"

The All of Us research program has a goal of getting one million people nationwide to take part. The mobile exhibit will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through next Friday at One World Community Health Center: 4920 S 30th Street in Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.