OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) research program "All of Us” mobile exhibit is coming to Omaha.

The program will be here to educate visitors about the program and enroll new participants into their database in hopes of being able to better address health issues that are prevalent in the community.

The event will have hands-on activities to learn about the program which include a digital gaming hub and an augmented reality experience. The exhibit will be in Omaha from July 30 through August 5 at One World Community Health Center at 4920 S 30th St.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

WHAT: The National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Journey mobile exhibit

WHERE: One World Community Health Center (4920 S 30th Street, Omaha, NE 68107)

WHEN:

Saturday, 7/30, 1:00–5:00 p.m.

Monday, 8/1 to Saturday, 8/5., 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

The All of Us Research Program’s Journey mobile exhibit is traveling across the country to engage communities that have been historically underrepresented in medical research. All of Us is inviting one million or more people to help build one of the most diverse health databases of its kind and advance precision medicine.

Since the program launched in 2018, the Journey has visited more than 100 cities in over 40 states. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Journey has relaunched its national tour. Several local community partners will join the Journey on stops in the region, including the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

In Omaha, the Journey will be available to educate and register new participants for the program. With more enrollment and representation from area residents, researchers can help better address health issues that are prevalent in the community. To learn more about participation, visit joinallofus.org.

MORE ABOUT THE NIH’s ALL OF US RESEARCH PROGRAM:

To date, more than 320,000 people nationwide have enrolled and completed the initial steps. More than 80% of these participants belong to communities that have been historically underrepresented in biomedical research, including 50% from racial and ethnic minority groups. Researchers will use the data participants contribute to learn how biology, lifestyle, and environment affect health. This may one day help them find more tailored ways to treat and prevent disease.

MORE ABOUT THE JOURNEY MOBILE EXHIBIT:

The All of Us Journey Exhibit features interactive stations designed to help visitors of all ages learn about precision medicine research. However, only adults aged 18+ are able to register for the program at this time.

For more information, visit allofus.nih.gov. | To sign up, visit joinallofus.org.

