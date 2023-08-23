Allegiant asks flyers to arrive three hours early for flights on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Allegiant Air is asking customers to arrive at least three hours early for their flights on Wednesday.

This is due to the airline updating it's reservation system.

See the statement from Allegiant below:

"On 8/22/2023, Allegiant began performing a scheduled system update to its reservation system.

We informed all customers who were impacted by this through a variety of formats, including email directly to them. The tweet this morning was a reminder for passengers to arrive at the airport earlier so they can be assisted by Allegiant team members.

If a passenger traveling in the next 24 hours is not able to check in for their flight and/or access their boarding pass, our team will assist them at the Allegiant ticket counter.

All travelers are strongly advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure time. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and cooperation, as we continue our focus to enhance our system.

On behalf of the entire Allegiant team, we apologize for the temporary disruption this has caused to our customers. The integration of this technology update is a long-term investment to make our system more resilient, while enhancing the customer experience."

