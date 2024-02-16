Almost Set: USA Volleyball could potentially come to Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a hearing, Wednesday, on LB 1374, Nebraska Crossing owner Rod Yates told state lawmakers that he's in the final steps of an agreement that would bring USA Volleyball facilities from California to Gretna.

Premier Nebraska Volleyball club member Sierra Pokharel eats, sleeps and breathes volleyball. Having a national organization in her backyard would mean everything to her.

"It sets like that the sky is the limit for Nebraska," Pokharel said. "I went to some national trainings in Anaheim, where the national team is now. There's already such a big Nebraska community there.

It's Yates's latest push in an attempt to add more retail, tourism and sports destinations to the Nebraska Crossing area.

KMTV has reached out to Yates through his company multiple times for an interview to ask about the plans for the neighborhood, but have not received a response.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan spearheaded the bill which would allow voters in Gretna a say on whether to approve the massive expansion happening at Nebraska Crossing.

"Gretna is an excellent place for it because you have a lot of land that's not developed," Linehan said. "You don't have to tear something down to build something. That area is going to grow. There's no doubt."

Kaelin Pribyl said it would be inspiring to see phenomenal athletes right in her backyard.

"I think it would just spark the popularity of the sport even more. We've seen the growth in the last few years and how big volleyball is and how important it is."

She said volleyball has taught her to build better relationships with peers and be a better leader.

"I feel like no place is more deserving than Nebraska for this opportunity," Pribyl said. "I think for the up and coming generations of volleyball players, it will be inspiring to know that their role models are literally in their backyard."

