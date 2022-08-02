Watch Now
Alongside Senate Republicans, Sasse, Fischer backing Pelosi trip to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi
AP
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, waves to media as she tours the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. (Malaysia’s Department of Information via AP)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:12:44-04

Both Nebraska U.S. Senators are supporting a controversial trip that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made this week.

Pelosi (D) landed in Taiwan Tuesday against Chinese government wishes, saying Pelosi violated “One China principles.”

But Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, both Republicans from Nebraska, signed on to a letter with other Senate Republicans Tuesday, saying the trip is consistent with a “One China” policy and that they are committed “more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act.”

That act signifies a non-diplomatic, but official relationship between the United States and Taiwan.

The Chinese government maintains that Taiwan is a part of China, not a separate country.

