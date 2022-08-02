Alongside Senate Republicans, Sasse, Fischer backing Pelosi trip to Taiwan

Both Nebraska U.S. Senators are supporting a controversial trip that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made this week.

Pelosi (D) landed in Taiwan Tuesday against Chinese government wishes, saying Pelosi violated “One China principles.”

But Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, both Republicans from Nebraska, signed on to a letter with other Senate Republicans Tuesday, saying the trip is consistent with a “One China” policy and that they are committed “more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act.”

That act signifies a non-diplomatic, but official relationship between the United States and Taiwan.

The Chinese government maintains that Taiwan is a part of China, not a separate country.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.