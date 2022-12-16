Altercation on bus passing through Pottawattamie County leads to alleged attempted murder

Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder, willful injury resulting in serious injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Cool said the bus was eastbound from Denver and passing through Pottawattamie County when Caleb Greer, 46, allegedly got into a conflict with another passenger. He is accused of stabbing the other passenger repeatedly in the chest with a knife.

There were 40 to 50 other passengers on the bus who were interviewed as witnesses, but only two were involved in the altercation. The suspect's listed address is Chicago, but it is unknown if that's where he currently resides. The alleged victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

In addition to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Underwood Fire and Rescue, and McClelland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.