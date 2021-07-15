Amazon opening site in Council Bluffs

Amazon is opening a new facility in late 2022 — a 270,000 square foot facility that will serve as a sorting center.

"With the sortation facility, it will be more along the lines of a typical warehouse distribution, like as it sounds, sorting things out, getting them mailed out and distributed," Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp said.

Kamp says the city is a perfect fit for transportation, tech and warehouse distribution.

"We just have a lot to offer with the intersection of 29 and 80, the rail infrastructure we have, the water infrastructure we have, with the Missouri River, that's a capability that some people don't have and some people forget about that's a really big deal for transportation as well, so we really have a lot to offer these companies," Kamp said.

Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation Executive Director Paula Hazlewood estimates this will bring a $100 million impact each and every year.

"I think by adding this type of facility you know maybe we will have some individuals having to commute a distance for specific jobs maybe they will be able to obtain jobs in this facility so they can work in the town in which they reside," Hazlewood said.

Hazlewood is enthusiastic about the location, which is shown in our Skytracker 3 video.

"That intersection there at 24th and Veterans Memorial Highway just as you are coming in, it's another entrance into the City of Council Bluffs," Hazlewood said.

It's stimulating economic growth for the years to come.

