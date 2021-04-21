American Airlines to offer nonstop flights between Omaha and New York City

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - American Airlines will begin daily nonstop service between Eppley Airfield and LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Nov. 2.

The Omaha to New York flights will depart at 7:15 a.m. and arrive in New York at 11:15 a.m. The New York to Omaha flights will depart at 7:15 p.m. and arrive at Eppley at 9:41 p.m.

“We are excited to offer new nonstop service between LaGuardia and Omaha in time for the winter holiday season,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “As travelers begin to return to the skies, we look forward to welcoming them back on board and further connecting Nebraskans with destinations across our global network.”

Flights can be purchased beginning April 26 through the American Airlines website.

American Airlines already provides nonstop service from Omaha to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, and Phoenix.

