American flags lined Memorial Park to honor people who lost their lives on 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "You know what, it's the one way that I have of positively remembering my brother," said Lynn Castrianno, who is a family member of a 9/11 victim.

Row after row, American flags line Memorial Park for the 19th year to honor the people who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.

"Every flag is tagged. The tag has the location of the person who died, their age, and the company they worked for," said Castrianno.

As Castrianno hands out American flags, a piece of her heart goes out for her brother who lost his life on that dark day.

"We do not have any remains of my brother. We're still waiting for DNA testing to improve enough so they can positively identify him," she said.

Rotary volunteer Brad Burklund got to Memorial Park extra early Saturday morning to help prepare for the tribute. A tribute he has been helping out with for many years.

"We start with the cables to get everything nice and straight, so I try to help out wherever I can," said Burklund.

Beyond the cables, Burklund witnesses a sea of nearly 3,000 flags being planted one by one.

"Service above self. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community," he said.

Castrianno said this event is about remembrance, but also about community unity.

"It's a remembrance. But I'd like it to be more of community unity as opposed to a horrific awful thing that happened," she said.

