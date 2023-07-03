American history comes alive at Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In 1869, General Grenville Dodge built his Victorian home at 605 Third Street in Council Bluffs. A Civil War Veteran, Dodge was connected to many inspirational Americans including Abraham Lincoln, and 154 years later, people are still stopping by his home.

"The Dodge House is what we call the crown jewel of Council Bluffs," Michelle Hrdlicka, interim director of the Dodge House, said.

The 14-room, three-story mansion has an important place in American history. Hrdlicka said she wants to preserve as much history as she can.

"My favorite area of the Dodge House is the servant stairs. When you open up the door to the stairway, you see a lot of history. You see how hard the servants worked in this home. The face of each step has marks on it and that's the servant's toe-kicks. That's how they would find their way up the stairs."

While the vast history of the mansion lies inside, Civil War educators were outside on Sunday for the July 4 holiday telling the visitors about the often-missed parts of the Civil War.

"I want them to know for one, that Iowa and first Nebraska was involved heavily with the Civil War. The Shiloh is our fame on that end," Tyler J. Howard said.

To take a view yourself, you can visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

