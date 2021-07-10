American Red Cross announces cooling center in Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The American Red Cross of the Omaha and Council Bluffs Metro announced a cooling center following recent severe storm damage in the area.

The center is located at the Bellevue Fire Training Center at 3100 SP Benson Drive.

Thousands of area residents are without power.

People temporarily impacted are invited to seek shelter from the storms, cool off, and charge devices.

The shelter will be open Saturday until 8 pm. If currently relying on medical devices, affected residents will need to bring their own medical equipment to the shelter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.