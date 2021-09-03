Amid a staffing shortage, Nebraska Medicine says to appreciate your healthcare workers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitals don’t have enough healthcare workers. Now officials are asking the Nebraska community to support the staff they do have.

"To the extent that if you know someone who is a doctor, a nurse, a food service evs professional who works in a lab or somewhere in health care, just take a minute to say thanks and appreciate the work they're doing on a daily basis," said Cory Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of Nebraska Medicine.

Yesterday, Governor Ricketts announced the state is bringing back a transfer system that will help defer patients to different Nebraska hospitals.

RELATED: Neb. hospitalization rates are higher than last fall; state setting up transfer center for patients

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.