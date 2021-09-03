Watch
Amid a staffing shortage, Nebraska Medicine says to appreciate your healthcare workers

Hospitals don’t have enough healthcare workers. Now officials are asking the Nebraska community to support the staff they do have.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 20:52:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitals don’t have enough healthcare workers. Now officials are asking the Nebraska community to support the staff they do have.

"To the extent that if you know someone who is a doctor, a nurse, a food service evs professional who works in a lab or somewhere in health care, just take a minute to say thanks and appreciate the work they're doing on a daily basis," said Cory Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of Nebraska Medicine.

Yesterday, Governor Ricketts announced the state is bringing back a transfer system that will help defer patients to different Nebraska hospitals.

RELATED: Neb. hospitalization rates are higher than last fall; state setting up transfer center for patients

