Amid bus driver shortage, OPS says first week of school was a success

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While Omaha Public Schools continues to seek bus drivers it says the first week of school went well.

OPS said it became more efficient over the summer and reduced routes.

It also added more phone representatives to its hotline.

"First week of school is always tough with transportation. New drivers, new routes, kids going to different schools. This year is especially tough with four brand new school opening so adding those teleservices has been a key factor in what we've done," said Charles Wakefield, Omaha Public Schools' chief operations and talent officer.

The district hopes to hire 35 drivers and its contractor Student Transportation of America needs 25 drivers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.