Amid uncertainty, schools prepare for paid athlete endorsers

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:18:39-04

(AP) — College sports is entering a new era: Athletes will be permitted to be paid endorsers and social media influencers without fear of running afoul of NCAA rules. The transition will be bumpy.

A handful of states have laws regarding name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes. Some go into effect as soon as July 1. The NCAA is still lagging behind and looking for help from Congress.

Schools from coast to coast are getting ready. They are offering NIL programs with catchy names they can sell to recruits.

