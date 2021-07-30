An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of teen, Zoey Kain

MCCOOK, Neb. (KMTV) — McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain, 14, white female, short dark hair with red highlights.

Zoey is approximately 5'6" and 180 pounds. Last seen at 9:42 p.m. on July 28 in McCook, Nebraska.

Zoey was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes.

It is unknown who Zoey is with or what type of vehicle she is in. Contact 911 with any information about Zoey Kain.

