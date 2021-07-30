Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of teen, Zoey Kain

items.[0].image.alt
McCook Police Department
14-year-old Zoey Kain is missing. Call 911 if you see her.
ZoeyKain.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:31:07-04

MCCOOK, Neb. (KMTV) — McCook Police Department is attempting to locate Zoey Kain, 14, white female, short dark hair with red highlights.

Zoey is approximately 5'6" and 180 pounds. Last seen at 9:42 p.m. on July 28 in McCook, Nebraska.

Zoey was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the Gary Superfoods logo, blue jeans and Hey Dude Shoes.

It is unknown who Zoey is with or what type of vehicle she is in. Contact 911 with any information about Zoey Kain.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018