An exciting night in downtown Omaha: Steelhouse Omaha's Grand Opening had fans waiting hours to get inside

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans were lined up for hours, Friday. Omaha Performing Arts told 3 News Now, some of the first fans in line showed up around 5 a.m. Friday to be the first in the door.

Many came from Omaha, others from surrounding states, and some coming from as far as Canada or the UK.

"I love the killers and my family has always talked about how if we were to see The Killers, it would be all as a family," said Ben Schott, a fan from Omaha.

Schott's family jumped on the website to get tickets as soon as they were released.

"Right when the tickets went on sale, me and my sisters were both in the same room, all had our laptops out, in the queue for the tickets and luckily my sister was able to get 8 tickets for us all," Schott said.

It's a night 5 years in the making. Fans were eager to get inside and rushed through the doors as soon as they opened. People were excited for the new space and overwhelmed with how it turned out.

"You can tell a lot of care went into putting everything together and the spaces and yeah, I am just excited to hear what it sounds like," said Anthony Cole, a fan from Omaha.

Ticket-holders lined up for drinks, enjoyed food and jumped in line for merchandise.

"So many food options and bar options, so I was very impressed just on the initial walking in and seeing the inside," said Kathleen Cole, an Omaha resident.

Others took selfies and pictures of the artwork displayed.

"I just like all the artwork that I am seeing, the structure of the building, the layout, it's very very cool, I love the vibe," said Michelle Macdissi, an Omaha resident.

Hugo Zamorano is the artist behind the huge mural on display. He was at the grand opening, enjoying the venue, himself. But he said it felt good to see people enjoy his art too.

"Getting a vibe from the whole building, and the space and just being here in Omaha, adding to the atmosphere of what Omaha is and what Omaha is becoming, and what Omaha was," Zamorano said.

And of course everyone was excited to get inside and hear The Killers play.

"Just hoping they play some of their greatest hits, so 'Mr. Brightside' and 'Smile like you mean it'," said David Bremser, a fan from Denison, Iowa.

