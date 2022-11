OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At KMTV, we're proud to again sponsor the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Our goal is to help make sure kids have a toy to open. Anchor Serese Cole explains how it works.

Drop off donations at any Jensen Tire location in the metro area.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.