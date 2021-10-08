Angels Care Hospice is asking for blanket donations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we get closer to cooler weather Angels Care Hospice has a request for the community. They're asking people to donate blankets.

Right now, they're doing a drive-thru to collect them for seniors.

"We always need to, maybe sometimes buy, our nurse personnel buy the blankets and take them and sometimes they also buy the socks because they lose them too. They kick them off and lose them. It's also very important, especially winter is coming, we know we have a very cold winter here in Nebraska and we just want them to be warm and comfortable,” said Tamara Andrews of Angels Care Hospice.

Angels Care is located in the Old Mill area near 108th and Dodge. The blanket drive runs through October 29.

