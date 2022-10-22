Anime NebrasKon kicks off on Friday in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Thousands of anime fans gathered in Council Bluffs for the 18th year of Anime Nebraskon on Friday.

The event at the Mid-America Center features costumes, more than a hundred vendors, a charity auction and a celebration of Japanese culture.

A couple of attendees say it's their first time there but they're excited to take it all in.

“It's kind of like going to an art museum in a way. You get to take in all the sights and there is activities as well, like panels and all that,” said Andrew Fugett.

If you missed it on Friday, you can still check it out Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

