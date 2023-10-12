Anime Nebraskon raises money for good cause; comes to Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The area’s largest convention celebrating anime, tabletop gaming and more is coming back to the Mid-America Center.

Over the years, Anime Nebraskon has grown into a hit for cosplayers and gamers drawing many from around the country, but it’s more than just cartoons, gaming and dressing up in an elaborate costume.

Each year a charity auction is held that raises money for a good cause. Promoter Mark Meelhuysen said Anime Nebraskon has teamed up with Extra Life, a program that provides funds to kids' hospitals. Funding from the convention’s charity auction will go towards the purchase of advanced 3-D printing materials to be used at Children's Nebraska.

“We all sacrifice hundreds of hours of our time to help put on these charity run events and to give back in such a strong way,” said Meelhuysen.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 toward the purchase of those materials, Meelhuysen said the amount is almost two and a half times what they’ve raised in years past.

Anime Nebraskon will be held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

More information can be found on their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.