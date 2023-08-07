Annual back-to-school picnic is more than just a picnic

OMAHA, Neb. (KTMV) — It's more than just a picnic, it's about setting up for a successful school year. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands hosted their annual picnic to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

People filled Miller Park landing to distribute more than 100 backpacks. The backpacks were stuffed with donated school supplies like notebooks, folders, pencils and more.

While kids got to pick out their favorite backpack, they were also treated with some tasty food after.

The mentors at the event say these supplies are vital for kids to be successful for the school year.

"My favorite thing about this event is seeing kids pick out there backpacks for the year," said Brittany Perry. "Seeing all the school supplies that are in it and easing the worries of parents that have to get all the back-to-school supplies."

The back-to-school picnic has been going on for over 10 years. All things donated were from local organizations and members of the community.

