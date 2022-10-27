Anonymous threat at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School; Douglas County Sheriff's Office actively investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — EMAIL ALERT FROM DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

"On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The DCSO is actively investigating this matter to identify the person(s) responsible for making this threat. The Elkhorn School District administration is working closely with the DCSO on this matter.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence in and around our schools. The DCSO takes the safety and security of our schools and our community very seriously. Individuals that are caught making these terrorist threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

