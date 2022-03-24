Another bird flu outbreak in Butler County, this time a flock of 400K

BUTLER COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced the third outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza to be discovered in Butler County, Nebraska, west of Lincoln.

A flock of 400,000 broilers, located within the 6.2-mile control zone where a previous farm outbreak was discovered, will be referred to as "Butler County 2" and "Butler County 1" respectively. Butler County 2's birds will be "humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner," and follows the depopulation of the 570,000 broiler flock of Butler County 1 earlier this week.

“The locations of the Butler County farms are in close proximity to each other. This further emphasizes continued diligence of biosecurity and timely response to control this highly contagious disease,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.

Butler County 2 is now under quarantine and will gain a 6.2-mile control zone of its own, meaning that all other premises that have their own poultry will only be allowed to move their birds and poultry products under permitted approval by the NDA. The NDA, in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) have worked together to confirm the cases of avian influenza and recommend that bird owners know the signs of HPAI and practice good biosecurity to prevent further infections.

