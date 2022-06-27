Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anthony Steakhouse steer auctioned off for $45,000, proceeds going to charity

An icon of both the Omaha restaurant scene and lovers of beef has been sold in auction on Monday for both a tasty price and a good cause.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:50:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An icon of both the Omaha restaurant scene and lovers of beef was sold at an auction on Monday for both a tasty price and a good cause.

The large fiberglass steer that sat atop Anthony's Steakhouse for many years found a new owner. In an online auction, the bull pulled a hefty price of $45,000 to a private buyer.

According to the auction's website, the owners of Anthony's Steakhouse said that 100% of the proceeds of the sale will be donated to Scare Away Cancer.

The auction is taking place on Monday with many essential kitchen items being sold.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018