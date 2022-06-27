OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An icon of both the Omaha restaurant scene and lovers of beef was sold at an auction on Monday for both a tasty price and a good cause.

The large fiberglass steer that sat atop Anthony's Steakhouse for many years found a new owner. In an online auction, the bull pulled a hefty price of $45,000 to a private buyer.

According to the auction's website, the owners of Anthony's Steakhouse said that 100% of the proceeds of the sale will be donated to Scare Away Cancer.

The auction is taking place on Monday with many essential kitchen items being sold.

