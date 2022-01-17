Anthony's Steakhouse & Ozone Lounge closing after over 50 years in business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha staple Anthony’s Steakhouse & Ozone Lounge is closing its doors after over 50 years in business.

The owner, Tony Fucinaro, said he's ready to retire.

Employees were told on Sunday in a letter that said, "There will surely be many others wishing to have one more memorable meal here as well, which allows us to continue operations and provide continued employment."

They have made plans to stagger the closing date for both restaurant and banquet rooms.

They are giving time for customers to use their gift cards signed by Tony through February 26.

The Banquet Room will stay open through May honoring all events that have been scheduled.

