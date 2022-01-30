Anti-abortion advocates gather at Nebraska state capitol to speak about pro-life values

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's longest-running anti-abortion walk brought together thousands of people at the Nebraska state capitol Saturday.

Among them were many state senators, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry, and some of the state's gubernatorial candidates.

Speakers passionately talked about their beliefs of keeping Nebraska a pro-life state.

A big topic was the future Supreme Court ruling in the state of Mississippi that could potentially overturn Roe vs Wade.

“I can't tell the future any better than you can. But I have a sense a great moment is coming and that the United States Supreme Court will very soon one day tear down that wicked Roe v. Wade and send it where it belongs,” said Lt. Governor, Mike Foley.

The ruling is set to be decided later this year.

