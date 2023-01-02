Apartment fire in Ralston extinguished quickly; one family affected

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters made quick work of a fire in Ralston on Monday afternoon. They were called to the Avery Place apartments near 77th and Main Streets.

Crews found smoke as soon as they entered the building, but within a few minutes, the fire department sounded the all-clear.

“All the damage is to one unit and the fire marshal, the state fire marshal will be investigating,” said Brandon Yenney, Ralston Fire Department.

One family was displaced by the fire.

