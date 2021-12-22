Approximately 500 animals recovered from residence in Papillion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of animals have been recovered from a now-condemned home in Papillion Tuesday.

Omaha Police and Nebraska Humane Society workers cleared the home of approximately 500 animals after receiving a tip Monday.

Most animals that were recovered were birds but there were also turtles, guinea pigs, rabbits, and chinchillas as well.

Police say the animals had no food or water and removed an unknown number of dead animals.

Lacy Nelson says she knew the homeowner and that she let her own pet birds stay with the man who owned the home.

But Nelson said she had no idea what was going on inside the home, and what police told her was horrific.

"If I can get all my birds back, I want 'em all back. I'd have never given this man my birds if I had known it was gonna be like this. To see his house on the interview, I mean I'm sick, I'm sick," Nelson said.

But this is not the first time hundreds of animals have been recovered from the home.

Animal control officers cleared the home in 2008, including the removal of ten animal species that were prohibited to own without a permit, including pets like flying squirrels and an elusive Asian chipmunk.

The homeowner told 3 News Now at the time that he got most of the animals from pet stores and people who could no longer care for their pets.

Nelson, the woman who spoke in regard to today's seizure of animals, said she knew that he took animals from people who couldn't care for them.

She also says he posted a picture of a toucan in the last week which is legal to own in the United States but only with a permit.

The county attorney will determine which charges will be applicable and whether a case will proceed against the man.

The Nebraska Humane Society offers resources relating to animal care and can investigate reports of animal cruelty or neglect within the city of Omaha and Sarpy County.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.