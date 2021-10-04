Archdiocese of Omaha to hold Blue Mass in honor of first responders who died while on duty

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday next week, the Archdiocese of Omaha will take part in an 84-year-old American Catholic church tradition of honoring first responders who died in the line of duty.

The Archdiocese of Omaha said, “The first Blue Mass was celebrated in 1934. The name comes from the traditional uniform color associated with law enforcement. As he does after every Blue Mass, Archbishop Lucas will bless first responders and public safety equipment.

It also said, “All Omaha metro area law enforcement and fire personnel, including families and friends, are invited to attend regardless of religious affiliation. St. Cecilia students also will attend. Masks are required.”

The mass will be held at St. Cecelia Cathedral, located at 701 North 40th Street, at 10 a.m.

