Arctic cold leads National Weather Service to issue new advisory

This weekend will be one of the first times Omaha has ever been put under a cold weather advisory. If you are not familiar with this term, it’s because it’s brand new!

The National Weather Service (NWS) recently created this new advisory to replace wind chill advisories and warnings. Over the years, the National Weather Service has accumulated many advisories, watches and warnings, and they just want to scale back...Less products, less confusion.

According to the NWS, a "cold weather advisory" will be issued when the wind chill, or actual temperature falls to -20º F to -29º F. A "cold weather warning" will be issued if the wind chill, or actual temperature is -30º F or colder.

Here’s what you need to know. Saturday will be cold and windy. Sunday will be even colder and windy. Monday, not as windy, but still very cold. Monday night into Tuesday morning will probably be the coldest temperature we get.

Above are the expected morning wind chills around Omaha this weekend and early next week, including how strong winds will generally be over the next few days. Notice Monday should have relatively weaker winds.

Surprisingly, the cold snap that occurred last January 2024 will be much colder than what we will experience this weekend. The reason? Snow cover. This year there is no snow on the ground in Nebraska or Iowa. Last year we had nearly a foot of snow on the ground when the arctic air moved in, aiding in the -15º to -20º temps (and -30º to -45 wind chills) we experienced.

