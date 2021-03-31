Area Catholics obligated to return to Mass in late May

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Archbishop George Lucas is lifting the Sunday and Holy Day dispensation the weekend of May 22-23, meaning parishioners will once again be obligated to attend Mass.

The obligation was waived last March as local measures were put in place to help combat the coronavirus.

"Parishes have shown over the past year that they know how to keep parishioners safe, while also providing for our people's need to worship together,” Lucas said.

Those who are ill, immune-deficient, symptomatic, or at high risk of a chronic condition are still dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.

The Archdiocese of Omaha said each Pastor has been asked how to implement guidance from the Nebraska DHHS and local health departments.

For more on the return to Mass, click here.

