Area scouts working to collect food for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Area scouts will soon be working to help collect food for families in need.

Last weekend, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts went to homes and left door hangers to remind people about the "Scouting for Food Drive."

On Saturday, they'll be returning to collect non-perishable food items.

Boy Scouts of America is partnering up with area Target stores on the drive. If you received a door hanger, you're asked to bag and leave all non-perishables curbside by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The donations will be given to the Food Bank for the Heartland.

