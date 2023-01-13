Arizona man sentenced for threats made over cell phone to Omaha locations, including schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, United States Attorney Steven Russell announced Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced today in Omaha for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through interstate communication.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter sentenced Abrams to 18 months' imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

Around April 23, 2021, Abrams contacted multiple Omaha-based locations using a phone number originating in Tucson, Arizona. The first call went to Union Pacific Railroad Security, stating that a moving truck loaded with two tons of explosive material was parked near their building. The building was evacuated, and Union Pacific Railroad sent their employees home for the day, as a precaution.

Abrams then contacted Douglas County Civic Center and Courthouse from the same phone number and stated that he had parked a Ryder truck filled with explosives in front of Union Pacific and that, “You guys are killing us, that’s why I’m going to blow up the civic center too!” Abrams placed a call to Eppley Airfield referencing “blowing up airplanes” and mentioning several of the airlines.

Finally, Abrams called Central High School in Omaha and left a voicemail on the school’s voicemail stating that there would be bombs and shooters in the Elkhorn, Westside, Central and Millard Schools in Omaha and mentioning the Union Pacific Railroad Headquarters.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Abrams’ apartment in Tucson on May 13, 2021, and seized his cell phone. Investigators reviewed the call records for the cell phone and verified that the calls made to the four affected locations were made from Abrams’ cell phone located in Tucson. Abrams was arrested on May 14, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Omaha Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.