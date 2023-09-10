Armed suspect shot and killed by Omaha Police Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police shot an armed suspect Sunday morning near 101st and Pacific after he pointed a gun at bystanders and officers.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to 101st and Pacific Street at 1:08 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed man who was possibly suicidal. Officers made contact with the man who was holding a handgun to his head and negotiated with the subject for over five minutes, when the suspect pointed his weapon at a bystander, and then the officers, said police. The officers then discharged their firearms striking the suspect.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the man to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The suspect was identified as Matthew X. Johnson, 27, of Omaha.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Omaha Police Department Officer Involved Investigations Team is being assisted by investigators with the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Departments.

