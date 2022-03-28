Art and Soup fundraising event returns after two-year hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Art and Soup fundraiser returned Sunday following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

The event was held downtown at the Omaha Design Center.

It featured local chefs preparing their finest soups as well as local artists sharing their finest pieces.

Art and Soup raises money for the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) and its work to keep nurses in shelters for those experiencing homelessness or domestic violence.

Organizers said it's great to be back after the pandemic's wide-ranging impact.

"The domestic violence shelters and the homeless shelters have seen a resurgence," Carole Patrick, chief philanthropy officer with the VNA said. "More people with higher levels of needs, we have VNA nurses in every single one of those shelters to help them to help the staff transition folks and to help take care of their immediate healthcare needs."

About 20 chefs and 34 artists showcased their work at the event. Half of the money raised by the vendors went towards the VNA.

