Artist Jun Kaneko honored in Omaha exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit at KANEKO is celebrating their founder, Jun Kaneko, who recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Sculpture Center.

The exhibit, called FORM, shows off some of the 79-year-old artist’s permanent collection which ranges from sculptures to paintings.

Jun Kaneko is known for his massive works of art and is the largest scale ceramic artist in the world.

This exhibition is the first time some of his older pieces have been on display in decades.

“These six ceramics pieces, plus the bronze work, the painting, the drawings and a steel and ceramic piece that he made has not been on display since 1974 when he finished his graduate work. And so these are six really amazing and some of the largest scale examples of his artwork that you can even see, and they’re all collected in one space," said Stephan Grot, Executive Director of KANEKO.

The gallery plans to launch a fundraising campaign early next year to construct a building that would house hundreds of pieces by Jun Kaneko.

They hope to break ground on that project by the summer of 2022.

Visit KANEKO's website for more information.

