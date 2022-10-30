Artists display Tim Burton inspired work in Council Bluffs gallery

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Nightmare Before Christmas... Beetlejuice...Corpse bride... all Tim Burton movies. And all spooky-themed which makes it perfect to watch for a Halloween night in with the family.

But local artists also share their love of the whimsical director's works at an art show called "Burtonesque."

It features work inspired by the famed filmmaker.

Emily Globe, property manager at Harvester Artist Lofts and Gallery, shared her thoughts on the Burton-themed gallery.

"(It’s) just unbelievable, I love it, I think it came together so well and it's so interesting to see how people interpret different things and the different work by Burton which in itself is very creative,” she said. “So, it's really fun to see how people took from his creativity and turned it into their own and what they see in the films and it's really fun to see that come through."

More than 20 local artists participated in this gallery at Harvester Artist Lofts and Gallery in Council Bluffs. It will make its return next Friday and Saturday for any fans of the legendary filmmaker who missed it this weekend.

