As cold snap worsens, Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center shares tips on staying safe and warm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Coats, hats and gloves are just some of the items most know to wear during cold weather, but Travis Hedlund with Children's Hospital and Medical Center shares a tip that may not be top of mind.

Hedlund says children's bodies can’t hold heat like adults. In addition to bundling up, Hedlund says hydration is just as important for kids in the winter as it is in the summer.

"Kids can still get dehydrated even in freezing weather," Hedlund said. "That can be just as big a problem as getting dehydrated in hot weather."

Safety inside the car is also important during winter weather. Aside from winterizing your vehicle, Hedlund said having a Winter preparation safety kit made is a must.

"Having blankets in the car as well as some extra warm clothes is great. Having bottled water for sure as well as some snacks like granola bars." Hedlund said.

Hedlund added families with small children should bring extra diapers and lots of warm clothes.

A final tip: Hedlund says parents should have a small candle with a lighter on hand in the car.

"[It] can make a big difference cause even a small candle can heat up a car effectively in cold weather."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.