Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

As cold snap worsens, Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center shares tips on staying safe and warm

Travis Hedlund with Children's Hospital shares some tips on how kids can stay safe in cold weather as well as what people should have in their cars.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 18:47:21-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Coats, hats and gloves are just some of the items most know to wear during cold weather, but Travis Hedlund with Children's Hospital and Medical Center shares a tip that may not be top of mind.

Hedlund says children's bodies can’t hold heat like adults. In addition to bundling up, Hedlund says hydration is just as important for kids in the winter as it is in the summer.

"Kids can still get dehydrated even in freezing weather," Hedlund said. "That can be just as big a problem as getting dehydrated in hot weather."

Safety inside the car is also important during winter weather. Aside from winterizing your vehicle, Hedlund said having a Winter preparation safety kit made is a must.

"Having blankets in the car as well as some extra warm clothes is great. Having bottled water for sure as well as some snacks like granola bars." Hedlund said.

Hedlund added families with small children should bring extra diapers and lots of warm clothes.

A final tip: Hedlund says parents should have a small candle with a lighter on hand in the car.

"[It] can make a big difference cause even a small candle can heat up a car effectively in cold weather."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018