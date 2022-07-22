OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The City of Omaha will open a temporary downtown library branch for six months before opening up a replacement library at 1401 Jones St. The Jones Street library will replace the W. Dale Clark Library, which is set for demolition.

The new space will be at 1410 Howard Street, and a press release from the Mayor’s office indicates it will open on September 1 and provide branch services including checkout/return, computer access, scanning, copying, printing and faxing.

The branch will open for six months and will not have meeting rooms and children's programs.

The mayor’s office said additional time is needed to complete structural improvements to the two-story building at 1401 Jones, with the expectation it will open in March of 2023.

The executive director of the Omaha Public Library Laura Marlane mentioned this as a possibility in the Tuesday city council meeting. She said in a statement Friday that the interim space will “ensure that library service to downtown residents and patrons would not be interrupted."

This paves the way for the W. Dale Clark library to be demolished, which is slated to begin on October 1. Mutual of Omaha plans to build a skyscraper in its place.

