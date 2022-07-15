OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the pandemic, dozens of restaurants in Omaha have closed, including many well-known establishments in recent months.

Now help could be on the way for eating establishments in Douglas County that are still open.

The Douglas County Board will vote next week to give out $700,000 to small, local restaurants.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and if approved, will be divided out in $10,000 increments to restaurants in Douglas County that make less than $1.25 million a year in revenue.

This is the first local use of covid funds to assist local restaurants in the metro and Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh tells 3 News Now he hopes this is only the first round of money.

He said while local governments and non-profits have already seen money from the federal government due to covid, many local restaurants have not.

“I’ve been pushing for this for some time," said Cavanaugh.

The Douglas County Board have already used some of their other covid-assistance money for rent, utility and food assistance.

The board will vote on the measure Tuesday, also voting on giving out over $1 million to other local businesses within the county.

