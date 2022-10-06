As Omaha prepares for first potential frost, Mulhall's Plant Nursery shares tips

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first frost of the year means it's time to think about sensitive plants that may still be outside.

Bob Ewing of Muhall's Plant Nursery recommends covering up plants with a cloth or bed sheet to best protect them from the cold. He says now's the time to bring plants like zinnias and impatiens.

"You definitely want to bring those inside," Ewing said. "They're not going to tolerate these cold temperatures very well at all."

Before bringing plants in, Ewing recommends a quick spray of water with a hose or insecticidal soap to eliminate any bugs.

For those still in the mood for planting, Ewing says there are alternatives.

"Instead of covering them up, get some mums, pansies, kale, grasses, everything to get your home ready for fall," he said.

Muhall's staff also say this is a good time of year to start setting in plants for next year. Teri Krohn says tulips, hyacinths and daffodils are typical plants of choice for people to put in the ground. She recommends planting once the soil's temperature reaches 50 degrees consistently.

Information on soil temperature can be found on the Douglas County Extension Office's webpage.

