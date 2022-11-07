ASEZ WAO volunteers plant trees at Omaha's Hawthorne Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with ASEZ WAO which stands for Save the Earth from A to Z and We Are One Family planted trees Sunday at Hawthorne Park in partnership with the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation.

It is part of a global Mother Forest project that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Today their goal was to plant about 25 trees.

"For me personally, it's good to be a part of something bigger. This is happening all over the world with us so all of us are taking small steps to make a big change worldwide," said volunteer Quinton Taylor.

The group's mission is to plant one tree per person worldwide — their goal is 7.8 billion trees.

