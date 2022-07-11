BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday in Bellevue, Asha's House broke ground for a new $1.7 million respite care center for people with disabilities.

The house will be open to people of all ages with disabilities. It has seven rooms where the guests can stay for up to a week.

The grounds will have a wide variety of activities and classes available for the guests.

"Ideally, what's going to make me really happy is for, if their parent asks them, 'What do you want to do this weekend?' 'I want to go to Asha's house,' then my job has been done," said an organizer.

Construction for Asha's House is planned to start this September and the facility is expected to open by the end of next year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.