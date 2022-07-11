Watch Now
Asha's House breaks ground in Bellevue as a respite care community for people with disabilities

Posted at 6:48 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 19:48:05-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday in Bellevue, Asha's House broke ground for a new $1.7 million respite care center for people with disabilities.

The house will be open to people of all ages with disabilities. It has seven rooms where the guests can stay for up to a week.

The grounds will have a wide variety of activities and classes available for the guests.

"Ideally, what's going to make me really happy is for, if their parent asks them, 'What do you want to do this weekend?' 'I want to go to Asha's house,' then my job has been done," said an organizer.

Construction for Asha's House is planned to start this September and the facility is expected to open by the end of next year.

