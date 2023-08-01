Ashbury Elementary School teachers presented with $500

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Each month 3 News Now is giving out checks to deserving local teachers and Monday we were at Ashbury Elementary.

Three first-grade teachers, Jessica Blayney, Carla Heumann and Emily Van Vleet were presented with a $500 check from First Interstate Bank through our Pay it Forward Campaign.

They'll split the money and say they'll use it for a new opportunity for the students.

“We're going to take a field trip to the zoo,” said Heumann. “I used to do it in my previous building, and I haven't been able to since our building opened, so I'm very excited to take our first field trip to the zoo with these first graders.”

This is the fourth year the school's been open and kids will start coming back on the 10th.

Teachers do so much. That's why at KMTV we’re "paying it forward." We're giving two $500 checks to a school or classroom each month.

