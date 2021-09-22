Ashland man arrested at Eppley after alleged angry outburst over negative COVID test requirement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Police Department (OPD), an Ashland man was arrested after an alleged outburst and threats over the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test since he’d be flying internationally.

According to OPD’s report, an airport employee told 67-year-old Cliff Emerson he would be required to show negative test results produced in the last 48 hours and he became angry.

When airport security made contact with him, they said they were able to detect the smell of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

At this point, the man allegedly started threatening security and the employees and did not respond to de-escalation attempts by the security officer.

The man was told he would need to leave or he would be arrested for trespassing. He refused and continued to threaten security and airport staff.

Security said they attempted to get him to comply one last time at which point he again refused and was placed under arrest for trespassing.

