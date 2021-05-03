Buffett confirms succession plan for Berkshire Hathaway
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - Greg Abel is seen at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., in this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo. Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report. Buffett confirmed the succession plan to CNBC on Monday, May 3, 2021, after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted at the news during the company's annual meeting on Saturday. The 90-year-old Buffett told CNBC that if anything happened to him, Abel would be the one to take the top post. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report.
Buffett confirmed the succession plan to CNBC on Monday, after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted at the news during the company’s annual meeting on Saturday.
