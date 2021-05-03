Buffett confirms succession plan for Berkshire Hathaway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report.

Buffett confirmed the succession plan to CNBC on Monday, after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted at the news during the company’s annual meeting on Saturday.

