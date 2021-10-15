At Ease USA hosts conference to educate community about PTSD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of U.S. adults every year. Experiences like war and abuse can lead to PTSD, but so can smaller events like microaggressions.

"[Microaggressions] may have even contributed to their depression or anxiety or symptoms of trauma. Some research has found microaggressions can influence depression, self-esteem, binge drinking, physical health issue, identity development and emerging research has found microaggressions are linked to eating disorders sleep problems," Dr. Kevin Nadal, the keynote speaker at the Facing PTSD conference said.

At Ease U.S.A works to provide services to those who experience PTSD and their families. The organization was founded to work with veterans, but has expanded its services to include everyone.

"PTSD doesn’t discriminate. It is present in healthcare workers, in military veterans but also within children. So, At Ease USA is really focused on anyone who has had trauma and PTSD related to that trauma. Our goal is to, of course, to treat military families but really to treat PTSD and help those families dealing with a loved one impacted by it," Beth Kramer, Executive Director of At Ease USA said.

Friday, the organization held a conference to educate the community about trauma. It hosted different sessions showcasing everything surrounding PTSD, from trauma in children to intervention.

"I think it’s important to look at all aspects of it as you are looking at trauma and PTSD, it’s not a one-size-fits-all and I think it’s important for therapists to have exposure, but training in dealing with different folks — be it a child, be it a parent — and being able to understand how to help an individual with PTSD. So offering as broad of a program as possible, at least. We are certainly not going to solve the world's problems, but we can certainly look at all the certain types and give it exposure and at least build an awareness," Kramer said.

